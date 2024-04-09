ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Raised to $6.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 76,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,553. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $312.54 million, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

