Susquehanna Increases JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $6.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 624,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,741,494. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.