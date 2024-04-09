United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 407,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

