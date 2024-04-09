Horizon Oil Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Horizon Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Horizon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horizon Oil

In other news, insider Richard Beament 158,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. Insiders own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Oil

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.