Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,859. The company has a market capitalization of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.80.

In other news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 18.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 19.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 236,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 65.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.