Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

