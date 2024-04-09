E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,418 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 402,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

