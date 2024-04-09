E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.30.

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

