Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

