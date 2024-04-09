Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited news, insider Robert Millner purchased 181,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27). 36.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

