Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $517.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.70.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

