Summit Rock Advisors LP Has $48.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Rock Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,783 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 22.5% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

