Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

