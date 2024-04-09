Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,734 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.00% of Air Lease worth $93,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 758,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Air Lease by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,402,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 in the last three months. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

