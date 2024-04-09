HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,415 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

