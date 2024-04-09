Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

