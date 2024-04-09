Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $96.93 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.03% of Stewart Information Services worth $96,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

