Wrapped TRON 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.72 billion and $1.33 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,673,415,075 coins and its circulating supply is 87,673,316,527 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,677,064,197.86281 with 87,677,042,550.74533 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12277265 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,964,225.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

