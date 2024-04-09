Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 66,837 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.11% of Silgan worth $105,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,566,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 4,440.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SLGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.