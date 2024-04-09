Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,782 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.08% of Vipshop worth $112,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.