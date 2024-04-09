Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,526 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Shockwave Medical worth $117,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $325.68 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.75 and its 200 day moving average is $220.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

