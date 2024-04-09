Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 251,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $120,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

