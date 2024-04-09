SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.29 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.42.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.93 and its 200-day moving average is $500.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

