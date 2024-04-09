BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $911.20 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $911.20 million and $481.76 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,999,649,476.14104 with 55,199,727,655 in circulation. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01403211 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $457,764,703.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

