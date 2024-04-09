Ethereum (ETH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.56 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,631.42 or 0.05137670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $436.03 billion and approximately $17.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00068532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00024126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00015680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,465 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.