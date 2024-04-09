Busey Bank Sells 334 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Busey Bank lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,584,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.29 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

