Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Busey Bank

Busey Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

