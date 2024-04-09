Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $983,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $257.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

