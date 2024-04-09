Busey Bank Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

