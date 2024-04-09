Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Busey Bank

Busey Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

