The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $460.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.94. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

