Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NR. Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NR

Newpark Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 574,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.