RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAU opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

