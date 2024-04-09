RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.