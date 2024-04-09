RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VT opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.