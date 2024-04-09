RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

