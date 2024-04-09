Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,017 shares of company stock valued at $38,296,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $270.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

