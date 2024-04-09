CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,890 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.79% of CSW Industrials worth $154,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.3 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $243.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

