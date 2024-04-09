Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 294,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.49% of Devon Energy worth $141,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

