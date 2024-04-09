Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 75,069 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,069 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $132,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

