Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.36% of NewMarket worth $123,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.6 %

NewMarket stock opened at $614.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.19. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.