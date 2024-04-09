RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.