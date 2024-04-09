RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

OEF opened at $245.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

