Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

