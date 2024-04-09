RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

