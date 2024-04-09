131 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $249.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

