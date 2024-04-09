ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Announces Dividend of $0.50

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ClearOne Trading Up 4.6 %

ClearOne stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

