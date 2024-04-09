Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $320.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ICLR

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.