Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $29,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $309.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $313.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

