Capital & Regional Plc (CAL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.95 on May 31st

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Capital & Regional Stock Up 3.2 %
LON CAL opened at GBX 53.44 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.86 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £120.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,068.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
About Capital & Regional
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.
